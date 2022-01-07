Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,924 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

