Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.68

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 3947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.
In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,384,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Photronics by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Photronics by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 343,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,117,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
