Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.68

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 3947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,384,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Photronics by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Photronics by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 343,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,117,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

