Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.15.

PHR stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Phreesia has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $81.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Phreesia by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

