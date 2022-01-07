Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $9.20 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $9.20 or 0.00022038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $17.42 million and $4.44 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,898,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,893,171 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

