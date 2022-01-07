PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,546. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

