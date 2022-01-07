PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PMF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,546. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
