PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.17

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.17 and last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 55661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

