Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 10th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $382,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 335,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

