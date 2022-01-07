Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $105.55 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.