Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $70.47. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

