Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.48. Approximately 55,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,967,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

