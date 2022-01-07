Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE PHT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 90,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $11.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
