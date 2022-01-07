Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE PHT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 90,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

