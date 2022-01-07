Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

