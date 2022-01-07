Piper Sandler Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PI. increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Shares of PI opened at $82.79 on Monday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

