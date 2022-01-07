Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AEL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

Shares of AEL opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.