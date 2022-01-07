Piper Sandler Comments on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

