Piper Sandler Trims AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price to $16.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 118.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 236,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

