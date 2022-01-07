Piper Sandler Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $19.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPWR. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. 98,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,123. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SunPower by 332.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 607.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

