PL Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 658,557 Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 658,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,000. Magyar Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $458,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGYR opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.25. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

