Planning Directions Inc. Buys 987 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises about 1.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

IYJ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,650 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

