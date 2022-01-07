Planning Directions Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,718. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $109.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

