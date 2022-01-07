Planning Directions Inc. Sells 3,128 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 610.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 141,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.8% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 95,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,288. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

