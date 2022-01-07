Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Exelon stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.