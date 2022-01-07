Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong Sells 660,000 Shares

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,800.

CVE:PGC opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Plato Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Get Plato Gold alerts:

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,146 hectares located in northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.