Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong Sells 660,000 Shares

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC) Senior Officer Greg Ka Wai Wong sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,800.
CVE:PGC opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Plato Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Plato Gold Company Profile
