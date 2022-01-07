Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $91,705.14 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 11,727 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $91,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Gregory Maliassas sold 4,614 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $37,511.82.

On Friday, November 19th, Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

