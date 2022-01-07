Playcent Price Hits $0.0568 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $1.53 million and $26,456.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

