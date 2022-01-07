PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLXP. Raymond James raised shares of PLx Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $192.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 168,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.