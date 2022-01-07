PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $408,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,532,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

