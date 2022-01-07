PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 218,035 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.