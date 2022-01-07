PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Waters by 48.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Waters by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $352.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $257.74 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

