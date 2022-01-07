PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,380,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

CBOE opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

