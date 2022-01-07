PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.