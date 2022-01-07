PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

