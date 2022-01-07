PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PGT Innovations by 11.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PGT Innovations by 10,358.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

