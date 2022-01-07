PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 24.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of INFO opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

