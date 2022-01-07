PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 41,570 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after acquiring an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of ABB opened at $38.27 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

