PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Realty Income by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 183.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 23.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

