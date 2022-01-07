POA Price Hits $0.17 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
