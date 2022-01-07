Polkadex Market Cap Tops $39.41 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $8.75 or 0.00020968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $533,505.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07554289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00074981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.37 or 1.00163025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

