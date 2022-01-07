Popular, Inc. (BPOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Popular has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of BPOP opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $89.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

