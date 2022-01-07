PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.87.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

