PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after acquiring an additional 851,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,168. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

