Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells $24,986.40 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $24,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Helen Sabzevari sold 3,848 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $14,122.16.

PGEN stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $659.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Precigen by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Precigen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

