Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PRRFY stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

