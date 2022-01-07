PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.
Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. PriceSmart has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.
In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $506,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,280. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.