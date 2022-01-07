PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. PriceSmart has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $506,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,280. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PriceSmart stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

