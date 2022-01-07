PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.86.
In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,072,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.