PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,072,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PriceSmart stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.