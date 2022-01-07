Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 15,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 8,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

