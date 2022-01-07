Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,127 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42,127 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,116,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.71 on Friday, reaching $259.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.