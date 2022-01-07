Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.