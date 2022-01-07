Progressive Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

