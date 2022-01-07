Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

